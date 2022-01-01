Officials: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire

By BRITTANY PETERSON, PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and three people are missing in a Colorado wildfire. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Saturday that investigators are still trying to find the cause of the blaze that erupted Thursday. Officials had previously estimated at least 500 homes were destroyed and said two people were missing. The wind-whipped wildfire charred entire neighborhoods in a suburban area between Denver and Boulder.