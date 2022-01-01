Rally in Baghdad on anniversary of Iranian general’s death

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of people chanting anti-American slogans have rallied in the Iraqi capital to mark the anniversary of the killing of a powerful Iranian general and a top Iraqi militia leader in a U.S. drone strike. The crowd called on Saturday for the expulsion of remaining American forces from Iraq. The demonstration commemorated the airstrike at Baghdad airport that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani, who was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. The killings pushed Iran and the U.S. perilously close to all-out conflict and sparked outrage in Iraq.