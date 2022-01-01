Repeat or revenge: Alabama vs. Georgia, again, for CFP title

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Alabama has a chance to repeat. Georgia has a chance for revenge. The rematch is set, and it’ll decide the College Football Playoff national championship. After a pair of easy wins in the semifinals on Friday night, the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs will meet again to decide the title on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. They are the only two teams to hold the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll this season. Alabama beat Georgia back in early December for the SEC title. But the last two title games that have been regular-season rematches have seen the team that lost the first game come out on top.