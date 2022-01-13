Elephants dying from eating plastic waste in Sri Lankan dump

By ACHALA PUSSALLA

Associated Press

PALLAKKADU, Sri Lanka (AP) — Conservationists and veterinarians are warning that plastic waste in an open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants, after two more were found dead over the weekend. Around 20 elephants have died over the last eight years after consuming plastic trash in the dump. Examinations of the dead animals showed they had swallowed large amounts of nondegradable plastic from the garbage dump. Elephants are revered in Sri Lanka but are also endangered because of the loss and degradation of their natural habitat. Veterinarians say hungry elephants seek out the waste in the landfill, consuming plastic as well as sharp objects that damage their digestive systems.