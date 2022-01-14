Biden supporters ‘apoplectic’ one year into his presidency

By STEVE PEOPLES

AP National Politics Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Just over a year ago, millions of energized young people, women, voters of color and independents joined forces to send Joe Biden to the White House. But 12 months after he entered the Oval Office, many describe a coalition in crisis. Leading voices across Biden’s diverse coalition openly decry the pace of progress on key campaign-trail promises, the weakening of democracy on his watch, and a broad failure to fight hard enough. The strength of Biden’s support will determine whether Democrats maintain razor-thin majorities in Congress beyond 2022 or cede lawmaking authority to a Republican Party largely controlled by former President Donald Trump.