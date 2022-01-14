Florida man gets life in prison for killing teen at party

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a young Florida man to life in prison for the stabbing death of a 13-year-old during a sleepover party five years ago. Judge Cheryl Caracuzzo denied a request to have Corey Johnson spend 40 years behind bars for the killing of Jovanni Sierra. Johnson, now 21, denounced ISIS during his hearing, but the judge says she doesn’t believe rehabilitation is likely because of his willingness to kill for radical views. Johnson also wounded his friend’s mother and younger brother in the stabbing attack. A mental health expert testified that Johnson is severely mentally ill.