School: Florida teacher quit after yelling racial slur

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A substitute teacher in Florida has resigned after students said she yelled a racial slur in the classroom. Pinellas County school officials say the 59-year-old white woman continued using the slur after going to the principal’s office Wednesday at Lealman Innovation Academy. Principal Connisheia Garcia is Black, as are about 75% of the school’s students. District spokeswoman Isabel Mascareñas says the principal reported the substitute teacher and she was put on a do-not-use list. She says the human resources department was setting up a review when the teacher resigned.