Swedes step up military contingency, see no imminent threat

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden is seeing increased Russian activity in the Baltic Sea, saying there are “elements that deviate from the normal picture” and is increasing the country’s military preparedness. Lt. Gen Leif Michael Claesson said Thursday that “it does not have to mean an increased threat.” Sweden, which is not part of NATO, has among others noticed a number of landing craft from Russia’s northern navy. The Swedish Armed Forces’ operations manger said that some of the measures will be visible, others won’t. They are already visible on the strategically important Baltic Sea island of Gotland that sits a little more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad.