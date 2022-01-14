Teenager arrested in stabbing near Japan entrance exam venue

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo police say that three people, including two students on their way to university entrance exams, have been stabbed near a test venue, and authorities arrested a 17-year-old student at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. The suspect slashed the three in the back just outside of the University of Tokyo. Police say the attacker’s motives are under investigation. The suspect told police he was struggling with his academic performance and that he wanted to kill himself after committing the crimes. Violent crimes are rare in Japan, but a series of knifing and arson attacks have been committed in recent months.