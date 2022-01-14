Tonga issues tsunami warning after undersea volcano erupts

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Pacific nation of Tonga has issued a tsunami warning after an undersea volcano erupted. Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas. The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning had been put in force for all of Tonga. The eruption Saturday was the latest in a series of spectacular eruptions from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano.