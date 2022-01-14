Turkish, Armenian envoys meet in bid to end chilly relations

By ULIANA PAVLOVA and SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Turkish and Armenian envoys are in Moscow to try to end decades of bitterness between their two countries and to establish diplomatic ties. Although Turkey was among the first countries to recognize Armenia’s independence in 1991, the two neighbors share a bitter relationship and have no diplomatic ties. Both countries hope that Friday’s talks will bolster peace efforts for the Caucasus region and lead to the reopening of their border. Charter flights between Yerevan and Istanbul are expected to resume next month. It’s the regional foes’ second attempt at reconciliation. Turkey and Armenia reached an agreement in 2009 to establish formal relations and to open their joint border, but the agreement was never ratified because of strong opposition from Azerbaijan.