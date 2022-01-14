UK court hearing for US woman in road death case called off

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors say a court hearing for an American citizen who left Britain after being involved in a crash that killed a teenage motorcyclist has been called off. Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said last month the case against Anne Sacoolas would be heard at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Jan. 18. It was an apparent breakthrough in the long-deadlocked case. But the law firm representing Sacoolas denied that she had agreed to appear in a British court. The prosecution service said Friday that the hearing had been removed from the schedule to enable discussions with Sacoolas’ leagal team to continue. A spokesman for Dunn’s family said he hoped an agreement would be “sooner rather than later.”