UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson’s office has apologized to the royal family for a lockdown-breaching staff party in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philips funeral last year. It is the latest in a string of rule-breaking social events that are threatening to topple the British prime minister. Johnson spokesman Jamie Davies said it is “deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and No. 10 has apologized to the palace.” The Daily Telegraph said Downing Street staff drank, danced and socialized on April 16 last year. The next day the widowed Queen Elizabeth II sat alone in the church during her husband’s funeral service in order to adhere to social distancing rules.