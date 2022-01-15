Kosovo lawmakers reject holding Serb referendum in Kosovo

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Lawmakers in Kosovo have held an extraordinary session to reject allowing the country’s ethnic Serb minority to vote in a Serb referendum in Kosovo. The resolution they passed said the move violates the country’s constitution, laws and international practice. Kosovo police stopped at the country’s border documents from Serbia that would have allowed Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority to take part in a Serbian referendum. Serbia is holding a referendum on Sunday on amendments to boost the independence of its judiciary as part of reforms needed to move closer to European Union membership. Kosovo says ethnic Serbs in its territory may cast ballots only via mail or at a liaison office.