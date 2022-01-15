Kosovo stops documents for Serbian referendum

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police have stopped at the country’s border documentation needed to allow the ethnic Serb minority to take part in a referendum. A statement on Saturday said that one car and two trucks were stopped at the Merdare border crossing point a day earlier. The trucks have been confiscated while six people in the vehicles were turned back. Serbia is holding a referendum on Sunday on amendments to boost the independence of its judiciary as part of reforms needed for the country to move closer to European Union membership. Kosovo says ethnic Serbs in its territory may cast a ballot only via mail or at a liaison office, ignoring past practice of setting up voting stations in Serb-dominated areas.