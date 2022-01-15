Second gentleman Emhoff acts as public link to White House

By WILL WEISSERT and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As America’s first second gentleman, Doug Emhoff has visited 31 states to promote Biden administration policies and the coronavirus vaccine. He says the most important part of those trips may be making it home in time for dinner, when his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, asks about his day. In an interview with The Associated Press, Emhoff says such conversations with Harris about the people he’s met and their challenges can lead to a government response. Emhoff sees himself as a conduit between Americans and President Joe Biden’s White House. He says his training as a lawyer has taught him to value ”listening over talking.”