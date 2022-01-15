Virginia’s new GOP governor pledges to restore trust

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, is pledging to restore trust in government and to restore power to the people in his inaugural address. A weekend of pomp and circumstance is underway in Richmond as Virginia’s newly elected Republican leaders are set to take office. Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares and Lieutenant Gov.-elect Winsome Earle-Sears will be sworn in Saturday afternoon during an outdoor ceremony in front of the historic state Capitol. The moment will open a new chapter of governance in a state where Democrats spent the past two years in full control.