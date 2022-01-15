Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An undersea volcano has erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. A tsunami advisory is in effect for Hawaii and the U.S. Pacific coast. There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage on Tonga as communications with the small nation remain cut off. Footage showed large waves washing ashore, swirling around homes and buildings. New Zealand’s military says it’s on standby if needed. Satellite images show a 3-mile-wide plume of ash, steam and gas rising into the air 12 miles high. Tonga’s King Tupou VI was reportedly evacuated from his palace near the shore, among the many residents who headed for safety. About 105,000 people live in Tonga.