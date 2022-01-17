Trial against philanthropist and dozens resumes in Turkey

ZEYNEP BILGINSOY

ISTANBUL (AP) — The trial against prominent Turkish civil rights figure Osman Kavala has resumed on the 1,539th day of his pre-trial detention, but without his participation. The hearing is taking place as a Jan. 19 Council of Europe deadline that could trigger infringement procedures looms. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2019 that Kavala’s rights had been violated and ordered his release. But Turkey has repeatedly refused to do so. His trial is now part of a merged case involving 51 other defendants, including fans of the Besiktas soccer club who were acquitted six years ago of charges related to the 2013 anti-government protests before that decision also was overturned.