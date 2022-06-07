Deputy charged with reckless homicide in crash that killed 3

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide after she ran a stop sign and crashed into a car while going 73 mph. The May 8 crash killed a mother and her two adult daughters on U.S. Highway 17 south of Charleston. Investigators say Deputy Emily Pelletier was turning on the highway from a side road and didn’t have her emergency lights or siren on. The three counts of reckless homicide are felonies that carry up to 10 years in prison on each count if convicted. Pelletier was also hurt in the crash, but recovered. Troopers did not say if she has an attorney.