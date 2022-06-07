Former longtime Illinois US Rep. John E. Porter dies at 87

Former Illinois U.S. Rep. John E. Porter has died at the age of 87. In a statement, Porter’s family say he died Friday after a recent hospitalization. Porter was a Republican who represented the 10th District in northern Illinois from 1980 until 2001. Porter was a staunch fiscal conservative, a leader on international human rights and a strong supporter of increasing funding for scientific and biomedical research. He also held moderate social views that are almost unheard of in today’s Republican party, including support for abortion rights and gun control.