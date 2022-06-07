Man charged in Nebraska crash that killed 2, injured 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A young man has been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter and driving under the influence causing injury in a Memorial Day weekend crash in Lincoln, Nebraska, that killed two women and injured 20 bystanders. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 18-year-old Kyvell Stark, of Omaha, surrendered to police Tuesday. The crash happened the night of May 29 as a crowd watched classic cars cruise down the street. Police say Stark was driving a car nearly 90 mph before he collided with another car. The impact killed both women in the other car and sent both vehicles onto the sidewalk, where they struck onlookers watching the cruising event. It isn’t yet clear if Stark has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.