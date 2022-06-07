Mark Ronchetti wins GOP primary for New Mexico governor

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Mark Ronchetti has won the Republican primary for governor to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The former television meteorologist on Tuesday defeated four other candidates including state Rep. Rebecca Dow. Ronchetti’s campaign emphasized concerns about crime, illegal immigration, high rates of unemployment and underperforming schools. He pledged to deploy 150 state law enforcement personnel to the state’s remote international border with Mexico to combat illegal migration and drug and human trafficking. In the 2nd Congressional District of southern New Mexico, Democrat Gabe Vasquez won the nomination to challenge incumbent GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell.