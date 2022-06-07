Rare normalcy returns to trial of Florida school shooter

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rare normalcy has returned to jury selection for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz at his penalty trial. All five of his lawyers were present Tuesday, a day after the illness of one led to hours of arguments between the judge who wanted to proceed without him and Cruz’s lead attorney. Still to be decided is a defense motion to delay the trial because of the school shooting in Texas that left 21 dead. Cruz’s attorneys argue that has resurrected emotions in Broward County. Cruz is facing a possible death sentence for murdering 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago.