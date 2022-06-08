10 killed, 3 missing in central China flooding

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media report at least 10 people have been killed and three are missing in flooding in the central province of Hunan. The Xinhua News Agency said storms have pummeled the province since the beginning of the month, with some monitoring stations reporting rainfall at historic levels. Around 1.8 million people have been affected in the largely rural, mountainous province. About 286,000 of them have been evacuated to safety. More than 2,700 houses have been damaged or collapsed entirely. Seasonal flooding strikes large parts of China each year, especially in its central and southern regions that tend to receive the most rainfall.