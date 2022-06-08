China and Russia defend North Korea vetoes in first at UN

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China and Russia have defended their vetoes of a strongly backed U.S. resolution that would have imposed tough new sanctions on North Korea. The defenses came Wednesday at a first-ever General Assembly meeting under new rules that require an assembly session to examine any veto wielded in the Security Council by a permanent member. The close allies said they oppose more sanctions and blamed the United States for rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, insisting that what is needed now is dialogue between North Korea and the Biden administration. Nearly 70 countries signed up to speak at Wednesday’s assembly meeting. Danish Ambassador Martin Bille Hermann said: “History is being made today.”