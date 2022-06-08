UN watchdog says Iran plans to ramp up uranium enrichment

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran plans to install two new cascades of advanced centrifuges that will allow Tehran to rapidly enrich more uranium. That’s according to a statement Thursday from the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog. The decision to add the two IR-6 centrifuges cascades at its underground Natanz nuclear facility comes as countries at an International Atomic Energy Agency meeting in Vienna voted Wednesday night to censure Iran. The rebuke deals with what the watchdog refers to as Iran’s failure to provide “credible information” over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country. Iran also turned off two IAEA devices monitoring its nuclear enrichment Wednesday amid the dispute.