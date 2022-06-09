Biden administration takes step to bolster Palestinian ties

By LAURIE KELLMAN and MATTHEW LEE

JERUSALEM (AP) — Washington is reversing a Trump administration policy on U.S.-Palestinian relations, a move that comes before a possible visit by President Joe Biden to Israel. The step means Palestinians will deal directly with the State Department in Washington, rather than first go through the American ambassador in Jerusalem. That reestablishes a line of communication canceled by President Donald Trump. He closed the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem that had been the Palestinians’ main line of communication with the U.S. and folded it under the embassy, which he had moved from Tel Aviv. The Biden administration’s decision falls short of the administration’s promise to reopen the consulate, which is something the Palestinians have wanted over Israeli objections.