Israeli PM Bennett in snap UAE visit amid standoff with Iran

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister was on a surprise visit to the United Arab Emirates. The snap trip Thursday comes as efforts to salvage a deal over Iran’s nuclear program were stalled amid a deepening standoff with Tehran. The visit was Bennett’s second public trip to Abu Dhabi since Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize ties in 2020 after years of quiet cooperation, mainly over their shared concerns over Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Iran is likely to top the agenda in meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed.