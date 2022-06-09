Portugal’s lawmakers approve 3rd attempt to allow euthanasia

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s parliament has voted for the third time in just over a year in favor of allowing euthanasia. But like the previous two attempts ,the country’s Constitutional Court or president could lawmakers’ support from becoming law. Lawmakers on Thursday approved four bills that would permit euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide in Portugal. A few dozen people held a silent protest outside the parliament building in Lisbon while the debate and votes took place. The bills require the head of state’s approval to become law. Portugal’s president could choose to block the legislation again or to send it to the Constitutional Court for vetting.