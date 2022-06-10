Woman banned from Grand Teton in missing man false report

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A woman accused of intentionally providing wrong information in the search for a missing man in Grand Teton National Park has been banned from the park for five years and must pay $17,600 in restitution. Park officials say Heather Mycoskie reported last June that Cian McLaughlin was headed to a lake. Other sightings put McLaughlin on a different course. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports that others told investigators Mycoskie fabricated the sighting to ensure search efforts continued. Mycoskie didn’t immediately return an Instagram message Friday seeking comment. Her former attorney in the case, Darci Phillips, declined to comment. Searchers plan to continue looking for McLaughlin this summer.