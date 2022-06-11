Biden ramps up federal help for New Mexico wildfire fight

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he is escalating federal assistance for New Mexico as it faces its largest wildfire in recorded state history. The fire began with prescribed burns that were set by the U.S. Forest Service to clear out combustible underbrush. But the burns spread out of control, destroying hundreds of homes across 500 square miles since early April. Biden visited an emergency operations center in Santa Fe on Saturday and met with local, state and federal officials. He was returning to Washington from Los Angeles, where he had attended the Summit of the Americas.