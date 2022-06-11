Dozens of masked men arrested near Idaho pride event

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Police stopped a U-haul in Coeur d’Alene Saturday and detained several dozen men who were found inside dressed in khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces. The arrests occurred near a “Pride in the Park” event. The back of the U-haul was filled with evidence bags from police. There also appeared to be a homemade riot shield and protective equipment. Videos posted on social media show the men kneeling on the grass with their hands zip-tied behind their backs. “Reclaim America” was written on the back of one shirt. Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said: “it appears these people did not come here to engage in peaceful events.”