Man killed in floods in Turkey’s capital

ISTANBUL (AP) — Authorities in Turkey say heavy rains in the capital led to flooding that killed one person in the capital Ankara. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that search and rescue teams located the body of the 27-year-old man who worked as a bus driver. Forty-four search and rescue personnel along with Ankara’s fire department were dispatched to the area during Saturday’s storm. The man’s body was found near a riverbed among tree branches. Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas tweeted that 35 people had been rescued. He reported flooding in 300 locations, 35 fallen trees and the collapse of 23 roofs and three utility poles. More than 3,000 staff were continuing work in the affected areas.