Reed joins PGA defectors to Saudi golf; 9/11 families object

By ROB HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Patrick Reed is the latest former Masters champion to sign up to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series in defiance of the PGA Tour and activists who object to the players promoting the kingdom’s sporting project. With Pat Perez also confirmed as joining the breakaway, 20 players have now defected from the PGA Tour. The latest announcements came during the final round of the inaugural LIV event. A letter has been sent to representatives of LIV Golf stars calling on them to reconsider their participation in the series by the 9/11 Families & Survivors United for Justice Against Terrorism.