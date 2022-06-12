WTO holds big meeting to tackle vaccines, food shortages

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization is predicting a “bumpy and rocky” road as the international trade body opens its highest-level meeting in 4-1/2 years. Top issues incude pandemic preparedness, food insecurity during high inflation and the war in Ukraine, and overfishing of the world’s seas. The WTO’s director-general said she hopes the four-day meeting starting Sunday yields progress toward reducing inequality and ensuring fair and free trade. Delegates will consider whether to lift or ease export restrictions to help alleviate war-related shortages of wheat, fertilizer and other products. They will also try to reduce national subsidies to fishing boats and workers that engage in illegal fishing.