Andrew Yang to endorse Suraj Patel in NY congressional race

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is getting involved in a New York congressional primary that’s pitted two veteran lawmakers against each other. But Yang is not backing U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler or U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the primary race for New York’s heavily Democratic 12th District. Yang is instead backing Suraj Patel, who worked on President Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns and in his White House. Yang is scheduled to appear with Patel at several campaign events in Manhattan on Monday, including a bike ride to Koreatown.