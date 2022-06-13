Care network to make changes after trans discrimination case

By PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A network of adult care facilities in Maine will adopt a nondiscrimination policy about the care of transgender people as part of a settlement with a woman who filed a human rights complaint against the company. Advocates described the agreement as a landmark settlement about elder care for transgender adults. The settlement came three months after Maine’s human rights panel ruled in favor of the woman, 79-year-old Marie King, who complained she was denied a room by an assisted living facility because she is transgender. The human rights commission approved the settlement during its meeting on Monday.