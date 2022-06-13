Court refuses to halt UK deportation plan for migrants

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A British court has refused to stop the government from deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda despite arguments that the planned flights would undermine the “basic dignity” of people escaping war and oppression. The Court of Appeal in London rejected arguments by immigration rights advocates and public employee unions that sought an injunction to temporarily block deportation flights, which are scheduled to begin Tuesday. Raza Husain, one of the lawyers for the migrants, had argued that the government’s plan involved the forced removal of asylum-seekers to a country they don’t want to travel to as part of a policy intended to deter others from trying to enter Britain.