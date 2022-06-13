Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

A police officer lauded for his bravery during the U.S. Capitol riot has publicly testified for the first time about his confrontation with a mob that chased him up a staircase. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman was a government witness on Monday at a trial for a father and son from Delaware charged with storming the Capitol together. Goodman said the father, Kevin Seefried, was carrying a Confederate battle flag and jabbed at him with the flagpole. Goodman has been hailed as a hero for leading a group of rioters away from Senate chamber and up a set of stairs to an area where other officers were waiting.