Spain: 22 injured as engine collides with passenger train

MADRID (AP) — Officials say 22 people have been hospitalized after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain. The regional government of northeast Catalonia said five of the 22 are in serious condition. The collision occurred late Sunday near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona. There were 75 passengers on the train. Spain’s Adif railway infrastructure company says the freight train engine had a brake problem. The collision continues to be under investigation.