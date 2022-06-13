Treasury bond yield inversion raises worries over recession

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the more reliable warning signals for an economic recession is shining alarmingly brighter. Treasurys, the IOUs the U.S. government gives to investors who lend it money are at the center of the investing world. The “yield curve” is a chart showing how much in interest different Treasurys are paying. It is watched for clues to how the bond market feels about the long-term outlook for the U.S. economy. On Tuesday, a closely followed part of the yield curve lit up again for the second time this year. Two-year Treasurys traded at 3.39% while 10-year bonds were yielding 3.36%.