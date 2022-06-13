US Defense Secretary Austin meets Thai leader to boost ties

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has met with Thailand’s prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, in an effort to strengthen what Austin says is Washington’s “unparalleled network of alliances” in the region. Thailand and the United States are longtime military allies, despite a cooling of relations after the 2014 military coup that brought Prayuth, a former army commander, to power. A U.S. Defense Department statement said Austin’s trip is an important step toward modernizing the U.S.-Thai alliance and expanding the depth and breadth of military cooperation.