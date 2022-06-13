Venezuela’s Maduro visits Kuwait, speaks to crown prince

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has visited Kuwait and spoken to the small, oil-rich nation’s crown prince. The state-run KUNA news agency offered little detail on Maduro’s talks Monday with Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber. It reported the two men spoke at Kuwait International Airport alongside Maduro’s delegation, including his wife, Cilia Flores. Venezuela’s state-run broadcaster VTV noted Kuwait and Venezuela both were part of the original members of the oil cartel OPEC. Maduro’s Twitter account said the president wanted to expand on those ties. Maduro’s visit comes after he traveled to Tehran, Iran, for meetings over the weekend, including with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.