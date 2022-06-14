A.B. Yehoshua, Israeli author and peace activist, dies at 85

JERUSALEM (AP) — A.B. Yehoshua, a prominent Israeli author celebrated for his mastery of the Hebrew language and a leading peace activist, has died. He was 85. His death was confirmed on Tuesday by a Tel Aviv hospital. Yehoshua’s work was widely translated and adapted to film and stage. His writing won numerous literary awards, including the Israel Prize in Literature in 1995. Beyond his oeuvre, Yehoshua was a leading voice of the Israeli peace camp calling for a negotiated solution to the conflict with the Palestinians that would lead to the creation of an independent Palestinian state.