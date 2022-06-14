EU looks to east Mediterranean as gas alternative to Russia

By EMILY ROSE

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — European leaders visiting Israel expressed hope that natural gas supplies from the eastern Mediterranean could help reduce dependence on Russia. Israel has emerged as a gas exporter in recent years following major offshore discoveries. It has also signed an ambitious agreement with Greece and Cyprus to build a shared pipeline. New supplies could help Europe ramp up sanctions on Moscow as the Ukraine war drags on. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who were in Israel on separate visits on Tuesday, vowed to work with Israel to bring more natural gas to Europe.