Police: Republican’s tour of Capitol complex not suspicious

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have determined there was nothing suspicious about a tour of two Capitol office buildings that a House Republican gave to about 15 people the day before Jan. 6, 2021, when rioting supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol. The tour by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican, had drawn scrutiny from the congressional panel investigating the insurrection. Democrats suggested some Republican members may have helped the rioters with surveillance, although there’s been no public evidence of that. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a letter sent Monday that police reviewed surveillance video showing Loudermilk leading a tour of about 15 people in two office buildings and found nothing suspicious.