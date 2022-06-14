Puerto Rico lifts fuel taxes for 45 days as gas price soars

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has signed a measure suspending taxes on gasoline and diesel for 45 days amid the worldwide surge in petroleum prices. The U.S. territory currently imposes a tax of 16 cents per gallon of gasoline and 4 cents per gallon of diesel. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Tuesday that an additional $25 million will be added to the government’s general fund to make up for the loss of revenue as a result of the temporary tax moratorium. Officials say they expect a gallon of gasoline in Puerto Rico to reach $6 in upcoming months.