Scotland leader to start campaign for new independence vote

LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is starting her campaign for a second independence referendum. Sturgeon argues that Scotland would be economically better off outside the United Kingdom. Sturgeon leads the Scottish National Party as well as the devolved government in Scotland. She said she will release on Tuesday the first in a series of papers laying out the case for independence. Scotland rejected independence in a 2014 referendum with 55% of voters saying they wanted to remain part of the United Kingdom. The U.K.-wide government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes a new vote on independence. It saysthe issue was settled in 2014.