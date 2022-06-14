Tropical Storm Blas forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The second tropical storm of the eastern Pacific season has formed off southern Mexico, though forecasters say it is unlikely to threaten land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Blas is expected to reach hurricane force Wednesday before losing force while moving into the open ocean. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) Tuesday night and it was centered about 290 miles (465 kilometers) south-southeast of the Mexican port of Manzanillo. Blas was moving north at 5 mph (7 kph). The hurricane center says the storm is likely to kick up dangerous surf conditions along the coast.